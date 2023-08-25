Era of using propaganda to promote govt policies over – Information minister

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Muhammed Idris, has said the era of using propaganda to promote government policies and programmes was over. He…

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Muhammed Idris, has said the era of using propaganda to promote government policies and programmes was over.

He stated this Thursday in Abuja at the annual general meeting/conference of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR).

Idris said his tenure would ensure that it provides credible information to Nigerians at all times and boldly acknowledges mistakes when made.

He said this administration would engender a new approach based on truth, mutual respect and empathy needed to close the gap between government and the people.

The minister, who is a fellow of the NIPR, pledged to operate an open-door policy.

“Being a minister will not change anything. My doors are open. My brothers are my brothers; my colleagues are still my colleagues. If the minister fails, the NIPR has failed,” he said.

