PHOTOS: Kano govt evacuates refuse on major street after Daily Trust report

Two days after Daily Trust’s report on the state of a major street in Kano, the state government has deployed evacuation trucks to clear the refuse that has taken over the entire road.

On Friday, Daily Trust had reported that refuse dumped on Court Road in the Sabongari area of the metropolis had taken over the road.

The road which links the popular Yankura market and the Aminu Dantata bridge is one of the busiest in the metropolis.

Traders in the market told Daily Trust that the road had been covered with refuse for over a month and that they were vulnerable to airborne diseases and other problems that poor waste management could trigger.

Reacting to this complaint, the Managing Director of the newly restored state’s Refuse Management and Sanitation Board (REMASAB), Ahmadu Haruna Danzago, told Daily Trust that the board would deploy its team to evacuate the waste.

As of 2:52pm on Sunday, Daily Trust observed that at least nine trucks of refuse had been evacuated from the road.

Speaking with Daily Trust at the evacuation site, the Commissioner of Environment, Nasiru Sule-Garo, said the situation the government met on the ground with the scrapping of REMASAB by the previous government exacerbated the problem of waste management in the city.

“When we came, there were only two vehicles working and we had to adopt a fire brigade approach just as you said with the setting up of a taskforce by the governor to see that refuses in the state are cleared and upon my appointment, the governor gave us a matching order and we had to start by fixing some of the vehicles in bad conditions.

“But you know the waste that has been generated in Kano has become so much that we have already evacuated over 40 tonnes of the waste and we are still working hard to clear the remaining after which we will sustain the tempo,” he said.

Also speaking on the state of the streets which has been observed to have been littered by refuses, the commissioner said the ministry has re-engaged the street sweepers and there is a proposal in the pipeline to acquire street sweeping vehicles.

He said the government is also seeking the support of the residents to ensure the cleanliness of Kano, adding “that is why when we saw your report, we responded as quick as possible. It is an Herculean job but the government of Engineer Abba Kabir Yusuf is passionate and determined to ensure Kano is clean.”

