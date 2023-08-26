✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
    PHOTOS: Kano Gov organises special prayer

    Kano state governor, Engineer Abba Kabir Yusuf, Saturday organized special prayer for peace, security and justice in the state. In attendance were the National Leader…

      By Clement A. Oloyede

    Kano state governor, Engineer Abba Kabir Yusuf, Saturday organized special prayer for peace, security and justice in the state.

    In attendance were the National Leader of NNPP, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, the state governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf and his deputy, Comrade Aminu Abdussalam among other top dignitaries of the state government.

    The prayer was led by Dr. Sani Ashir.

    See the pictures:

