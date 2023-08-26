PHOTOS: Kano Gov organises special prayer

Kano state governor, Engineer Abba Kabir Yusuf, Saturday organized special prayer for peace, security and justice in the state.
In attendance were the National Leader of NNPP, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, the state governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf and his deputy, Comrade Aminu Abdussalam among other top dignitaries of the state government.
The prayer was led by Dr. Sani Ashir.
See the pictures:
