Bandits demand N4m ransom for release of kidnapped NYSC member in Zamfara

Some suspected bandits have demanded N4 million as ransom to secure the release of one of the National Youth Service Corp (NYSC) members abducted within…

Some suspected bandits have demanded N4 million as ransom to secure the release of one of the National Youth Service Corp (NYSC) members abducted within the Zamfara State territory.

The bandits reportedly abducted eight members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) along a highway within Zamfara State on Friday.

The recent graduates were said to have been travelling with an Akwa Ibom Transport Company (AKTC) bus from Uyo, Akwa Ibom to Sokoto State, to take part in the mandatory National Service when their vehicle was intercepted.

Emmanuel Etteh, the father of one of the victims, Glory Thomas, confirmed the latest development to News Point Nigeria in a telephone conversation on Friday.

Etteh said that the bandits called with their number to inform him about the abduction of his daughter and asked him to pay N4 million to secure her release.

The police command in Zamfara State has yet to comment on the abduction.

However, a military source who preferred anonymity had earlier confirmed the bandits’ ransom demands to News Point Nigeria, adding that a rescue team is currently combing the forest in order to rescue the victims unhurt.

Meanwhile, the Director General of NYSC, Brigadier-General, Yushau Ahmed has suspended his routine camp tour to ensure the safe release of the prospective corps members (PCMs) who were kidnapped on their way to Sokoto state for their orientation programme.

Speaking with our reporter over the phone, Director, Press and Public Relations, National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) Mr Eddy Megwa said the DG was on his routine camp tour when he learnt of the incident.

Megwa assured that the NYSC and all stakeholders were doing their best to ensure that the corps members were released as soon as possible.

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...