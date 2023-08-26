APC Organizing Secretary Abducted in Kaduna

Bandits have abducted the Organizing Secretary of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Hon. Kawu Ibrahim Yakasai, from his residence in Yakasai village in Kaduna State.…

Bandits have abducted the Organizing Secretary of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Hon. Kawu Ibrahim Yakasai, from his residence in Yakasai village in Kaduna State.

The abduction took place at around 10:00 pm on Friday when the bandits invaded Yakasai village in Soba LGA.

They specifically targeted Yakasai’s residence and forcibly took him, sources revealed.

Hon. Kawu Ibrahim Yakasai, a former Chairman of Soba Local Government, was seized by the assailants and subsequently transported to an undisclosed location.

Commenting on the incident, a resident of Soba, Lawal Sani, prayed to God to free the ex chairman from his abductors.

A member of the ruling party executive committee, who spoke anonymously, confirmed the incident, expressing concern over the safety of Hon. Yakasai.

Mohammed Lawal Shehu, Chief Press Secretary to Governor Uba Sani, also confirmed the incident, saying the governor had directed security agencies to go after the kidnappers and ensure Yakasai’s safe return.

He reiterated his administration’s commitment to safety of lives and properties of all citizens of Kaduna state.

He added that part of the steps taken to achieve this is his resolve to employ 7000 vigilantes, who will complement the efforts of the security agencies in the state.

Police Public Relations Officer in Kaduna, DSP Mohammed Jalige, is yet to reply messages sent to them on the issue as at the time of filling the report.

