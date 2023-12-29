✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
PHOTOS: Kafanchan agog as maiden Southern Kaduna festival begins

Kafanchan, the headquarters of Jema'a Local Government Area of Kaduna State is agog as the Southern part of the state holds its maiden festival tagged:…

img 20231229 wa0016
img 20231229 wa0016

Kafanchan, the headquarters of Jema’a Local Government Area of Kaduna State is agog as the Southern part of the state holds its maiden festival tagged: “Southern Kaduna Festival.”

The 3-day festival will feature cultural display, archery, football tournament, marathon race, fashion show and beauty pageant.

Other activities include traditional wrestling, musical concert as well as awards to prominent Southern Kaduna sons and daughters.

img 20231229 wa0013

img 20231229 wa0016

img 20231229 wa0012

img 20231229 wa0015

