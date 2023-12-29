PHOTOS: Kafanchan agog as maiden Southern Kaduna festival begins

Kafanchan, the headquarters of Jema’a Local Government Area of Kaduna State is agog as the Southern part of the state holds its maiden festival tagged:…

Kafanchan, the headquarters of Jema’a Local Government Area of Kaduna State is agog as the Southern part of the state holds its maiden festival tagged: “Southern Kaduna Festival.”

The 3-day festival will feature cultural display, archery, football tournament, marathon race, fashion show and beauty pageant.

Other activities include traditional wrestling, musical concert as well as awards to prominent Southern Kaduna sons and daughters.