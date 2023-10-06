Jaiz Takaful disburses N152 million surplus to participants

Jaiz Takaful Insurance Limited has disbursed N152m surplus to participants at the second Surplus Event. Takaful is a type of Islamic insurance wherein members contribute…

Jaiz Takaful Insurance Limited has disbursed N152m surplus to participants at the second Surplus Event.

Takaful is a type of Islamic insurance wherein members contribute money into a pool system to guarantee each other against loss or damage.

One of the important elements is the surplus distribution to participants at a given period.

At the event tagged: “Surplus Distribution Ceremony” held in Abuja, the Chairman of Jaiz Takaful Insurance Limited, Hajiya Zainab Abdurrahman, said the firm operates on principles deeply rooted in Islamic ethics and community.

She said: “Our participants place their faith in us, and we must uphold the principles of transparency, fairness, and responsibility.”

Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), Alhaji Zikrullahi Hassan, who chaired the event, urged Nigerians to key into the Jaiz Takaful product as it guarantees economic stability and avenue for financial inclusion.

The Sarkin Zazzau, Suleja, Dr Muhammad Ibrahim, said “Jaiz Takaful was never part of the beginning of our discussion in the early days of Jaiz establishment but I’m happy with the expansion.”

Former Chairman of Jaiz Bank Plc, Alhaji Umaru Abdul Mutallab, said, “Jaiz products are for all Nigerians, not Muslims alone. It’s not about Islamising Nigeria as alleged in the beginning, rather an alternative to conventional banking and financial institutions.”

