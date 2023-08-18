PHOTOS: Heavyweights attend Barau son’s wedding

Prominent Nigerians including, Vice President Kashim Shettima, Senate President Godswill Akpabio, elder statesman Aminu Dantata, among others attended the wedding of Deputy Senate President Barau…

Prominent Nigerians including, Vice President Kashim Shettima, Senate President Godswill Akpabio, elder statesman Aminu Dantata, among others attended the wedding of Deputy Senate President Barau Jibrin’s son, Abdullahi.



Abdullahi married Bilkisu Aliyu Sani Madaki, daughter of the Deputy Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Rep Aliyu Sani Madaki, in Kano on Saturday.

See the pictures below:

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...