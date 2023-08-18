Kebbi Gov swears in 26 commissioners

Governor Nasiru Idris of Kebbi State has sworn in 26 commissioners and members of the state executive council.

He charged the new commissioners to keep to the expectations of the electorate and live up to their assigned responsibilities.

While swearing in the commissioners at the Banquet Hall of the Presidential Lodge in Birnin Kebbi, the governor warned that any of the commissioners that failed to discharge their responsibilities would be removed.

He directed the new commissioners to go to their respective ministry and commence work immediatly for the betterment of the people of the state.