PHOTOS: Governors join Bauchi counterpart in groundbreaking ceremony for 2 flyovers

Governors Adamu Umaru Fintiri (Adamawa), Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya (Gombe), and Babagana Umara Zulum (Borno), on Sunday joined Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State for the groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of two flyovers in Bauchi.

The event is a collaborative effort among the governors to enhance infrastructure and connectivity within the region.

See some photos from the ceremony below: