    PHOTOS: Gov Soludo’s daughter gets engaged

    Adaora, the first daughter of the Governor of Anambra State, Prof. Charles Soludo has been engaged by her lover. The young lady shared photos from…

    Adaora, the first daughter of the Governor of Anambra State, Prof. Charles Soludo has been engaged by her lover. The young lady shared photos from the romantic proposal on Instagram on Friday night, with the caption, “Allow me to introduce you to the love of my life.”

    See the pictures below:

