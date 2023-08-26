PHOTOS: Gov Soludo’s daughter gets engaged

Adaora, the first daughter of the Governor of Anambra State, Prof. Charles Soludo has been engaged by her lover. The young lady shared photos from…

Adaora, the first daughter of the Governor of Anambra State, Prof. Charles Soludo has been engaged by her lover. The young lady shared photos from the romantic proposal on Instagram on Friday night, with the caption, “Allow me to introduce you to the love of my life.”

Nigerians and the ‘Japa’ Fever

APC Organizing Secretary Abducted in Kaduna

See the pictures below:

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...