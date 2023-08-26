Nigerians and the ‘Japa’ Fever

By Zayd Ibn Isah

One of the common slang among young Nigerians today is “japa”, a Yoruba term roughly equivalent to “flee”. It gained traction among Nigerians following the release of controversial Afrobeat artist, Naira Marley’s hit song “japa” in 2018. In the track, the singer narrates evasive maneuvers executed at high speed, aiming to outpace pursuing law enforcement agents. Of particular importance to this context is the verse where he croons, “Japa japa, japa lo London//Japa japa jaw o Canada//Japa japa jaw o Chicago//Japa japa, ja lo si Africa”. Here, he sings about escaping to London, Canada, Chicago or Africa to avoid capture. However, this term has solidified its place in Nigerian vernacular, now synonymous with the concept of migration. It’s only a matter of time before the Oxford Dictionary incorporates it into their lexicon, akin to the inclusion of terms like MamaPut, Tokunbo, Kannywood, Danfo, Embermonth, Okada, buka, gist, and other expressions added in the January 2020 updates to the Oxford English Dictionary.

“Japa” is a code name among Nigerians who finds the country’s situations unbearable and travel overseas in pursuit of better opportunities. In the past, Nigerians, ventured abroad mainly for educational pursuits and medical purposes, with the pursuit of greener pastures arising only when prospects for well-paying employment within their homeland appeared dim. However, the scenario has now reversed: even those with well-established, high-paying jobs are turning in their resignation letters daily and leaving the country in droves. The contagion of the “japa” phenomenon has become profoundly palpable, encompassing nearly every Nigerian – regardless of age or gender – who aspires to relocate overseas for more promising opportunities. Individuals committed to remaining behind and contributing to their nation’s advancement are sometimes criticized for their perceived lack of ambition. Regrettably, upon reaching foreign shores, many come to recognize that the grass is not invariably greener on the other side, yet by that juncture, the chance for reconsideration has typically elapsed.

Now, back to the main talking point. Living abroad, Nigerians often try to convey to their compatriots back home that foreign countries lack the rosy picture they seem to offer. They talk about the challenges they face, detailing how they stoop so low to engage in all manner of works to make money, which are eroded by taxes and bills. They caution against coming without careful consideration. However, these words of caution are often taken with a large pinch of salt, as if echoing Burna Boy’s “no evidence” sentiment. For those who have made up their minds to leave despite the warnings, they respond to their compatriots abroad with the retort, “Yes, we’ve heard your unsolicited advice, but enduring challenges there seems better than staying in this unfortunate country”. Driven by a frantic desire to escape the ostensibly harsh economic conditions, some sell properties or take loans to afford flights ticket, and those unable to afford flight tickets even risk their lives crossing the Mediterranean Sea. Only upon arrival do they realize that the advice was based on genuine life experiences, not jealousy. They come to understand that dollars and pounds don’t grow on trees like ripe mangoes waiting to be plucked. Confronted with daunting circumstances, some resort to begging, and a select few even plead to return to their ill-fated homeland, while others prefer to live and scavenge there rather than returning to Nigeria.

Let me clarify, I am not opposed to Nigerians who feel that all hope is lost in the country and decide to explore options abroad. But, while doing so, it’s important to follow legitimate avenues and avoid showing desperation to prevent falling into the wrong hands. The recent reports in Daily Trust about certain Nigerians who paid their respective travel agents substantial amounts of money to facilitate their travels abroad on skill visas and ended up stranded with nowhere to go are truly heart-wrenching, to say the least.

Evidently, their travel agents painted them a picture of the UK as a place with plentiful job opportunities, suggesting that once they leave Nigeria’s shores, they can bid farewell to poverty forever. Only upon arrival did they realize the poverty they thought they left behind was waiting for them there. The promised jobs were not forthcoming, and they had to rely on the kindness of strangers for sustenance. It seems they now look to the country they initially denigrate to come to their rescue.

Before reading the Daily Trust reports, I had watched a video of a Nigerian woman in Italy with a bag, begging for alms. The woman who recorded the video lamented how some Nigerians come to Italy and turn themselves into beggars to send money home. They project a negative image of themselves and their country to garner sympathy from passersby. What’s even more annoying is that these individuals would encounter beggars in their home country and regard them with disdain. Aside from the challenges Nigeria faces in finding its footing since gaining independence, the desperation of certain Nigerians to attain quick wealth is detrimental to the country’s reputation abroad.

Even before encountering the report, I also listened to another Nigerian woman on the popular Human Rights Radio who narrated her ordeal in Egypt. She left the country through one of the dubious agents that profit from their compatriots’ desperation to “japa” and was sold into slavery there. She cried bitterly as she recounted her harrowing experience. I could only imagine what she endured at the hands of her tormentors as I listened to her. Hers is not an isolated incident, sadly. There are plenty of Nigerians who left through dubious agents and were subsequently sold into slavery, enduring various forms of abuse.

You might think that their unsettling stories would dissuade others from embarking on similar journeys, but that’s not the case. As I write this, there could be individuals on planes heading to foreign countries, enticed by misleading assurances of a better life by dubious travel agents. Those who didn’t thrive in their endeavors abroad will often be labeled as merely unlucky. Nigerians are renowned for their resilience. “We get coconut head”.

That said, a lot needs to be done to curb the prevalence of the “japa” fever among Nigerians. While we continue to encourage those who are willing to listen that all is not yet doom and gloom for Nigeria, deliberate steps must be taken to enhance quality of social services in the short and medium term. When taken together, these measures will contribute to reversing the long-term trend of mass migration from the country by creating a conducive environment for citizens to pursue and realize their potentials within Nigeria.

Furthermore, individuals profiting from desperate Nigerians who want to leave for abroad, luring them into slavery, prostitution, and other harsh conditions, should face the full force of the law to serve as a deterrent to others.

Lastly, to my dear fellow citizens, this country is all that we have. You may think you have escaped the harsh realities by “japaing” with your wife and children, but what about your parents and other family members? Statistics have shown that it is those Nigerians who migrated from the country that are more concerned about its growth and development. Just check social media and see things for yourself. Those who don’t hold back against what they perceived as unfriendly government policies are the ones living abroad. You can’t completely detach from the motherland, no matter where you go. That’s why we must do all we can to ensure that the dreams and aspirations of our founding fathers are realized. And that can only be achieved through a steadfast commitment to the Nigerian project.

Zayd Ibn Isah can be reached via: [email protected]

