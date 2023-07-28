✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
PHOTOS: Ganduje visits Abdullahi Adamu

Former Governor of Kano State, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, visited the immediate past National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Adamu, at his Abuja residence, on Thursday.

Adamu resigned as the party’s national chairman because of alleged internal crisis in the ruling party.

However, Ganduje, has been tipped as his successor.

