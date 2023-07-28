Bride-to-be stunned as wedding gown is stolen in traffic

Jennine Naidoo, a bride-to-be, has been left stunned after robbers stole her wedding dress in peak hour traffic. In a social media post, Naidoo said…

Jennine Naidoo, a bride-to-be, has been left stunned after robbers stole her wedding dress in peak hour traffic.

In a social media post, Naidoo said she and her father were driving to a tailor to alter the gown, when the incident happened in South Africa.

She recalled the moment the dress was snatched from the back of their car in the Durban CBD earlier this week.

Naidoo, who is getting married next week Saturday, said she had picked up the dress several days earlier.

‘My father unhappy’, Oshoala breaks silence on controversial goal celebration

Niger Coup: US VP phones Tinubu, backs action to restore civil rule

“We had been driving near West Street near the China Mall that burnt down when we were robbed. While in traffic my dad kept on looking in his rear-view mirror as we know that area is a hotspot for smash and grabs.”

“All of a sudden my father noticed a guy had opened the back of the bakkie somehow, we started shouting hysterically but he had already pulled the dress out.

“Another guy was with him and he just smirked at me. I had purchased the dress last year and was excited to wear it. But I would never want it back. It was so special and now I feel it has been tainted,” she said.

She however said she did not report the matter to the police.

“The justice system always fails us and it won’t bring my dress back,” she said.

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...