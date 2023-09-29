Autopsy shows late Halima’s eye not harvested – Gombe hospital

The Federal Teaching Hospital (FTH), Gombe, said the autopsy conducted by medical doctors at the hospital revealed that all body parts of one Halima Ibrahim…

The Federal Teaching Hospital (FTH), Gombe, said the autopsy conducted by medical doctors at the hospital revealed that all body parts of one Halima Ibrahim were intact.

On Tuesday, Daily Trust reported that some aggrieved youths stormed the FTH, Gombe, to protest the alleged removal of the deceased woman’s eye at the medical facility, where she died after a brief illness.

The youth in large numbers demanded explanations from the hospital management over the alleged removal of one eye and one other vital part of Halima’s body.

The hospital management ordered an immediate autopsy to be carried out on the corpse in the presence of the deceased’s family members and some security agencies.

Addressing newsmen in the presence of the deceased family, Deputy Chairman of FTH’s Medical Advisory Committee, Professor Adamu Danladi Bojude, said the result of the autopsy revealed that the alleged missing eye and other body parts of the deceased were discovered to be intact, contrary to the allegations.

He, however, said the management had set up a committee comprising the deceased family and security agencies to unravel the circumstances that led to the allegations.

Meanwhile, the Gombe State Police Command has debunked the allegation as unfounded.

In a statement, the command’s spokesperson, ASP Mahid Mu’azu Abubakar, said the case was reported to the police by one Bilyaminu Dogara Campbell, who said his aunt, Halima Ibrahim, 61, died while receiving treatment at the FTH, Gombe, on September 22.

He said the complainant alleged that when they picked up the body on September 26 from the mortuary where it was kept for preservation to prepare for burial, they discovered blood was coming out from the deceased left eye, “which raised suspicion that the eye might have been removed at the hospital’s mortuary.”

ASP Abubakar stated that the police operatives were deployed to the hospital to protect the facility and prevent a breach of public peace from the rampaging youths who besieged the hospital to protest.

The PPRO said the police had conducted discreet investigations to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the incident.

He said the result of the autopsy conducted on the deceased body in the presence of her relatives showed that both eyes were intact.

He revealed that an investigation is still ongoing to unravel and bring to book the perpetrators of the false alarm.

