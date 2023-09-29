Court Upholds Delta Gov’s election, dismisses Omo-Agege’s Petition

By Idris Umar & Kelvin Meluwa The Delta State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Asaba, has dismissed the petition brought before it by the…

By Idris Umar & Kelvin Meluwa

The Delta State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Asaba, has dismissed the petition brought before it by the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Oviee Omo-Agege, challenging the victory of Governor Sheriff Oborevwori in the March 18 election.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had declared Oborevwori, who ran on the platform of Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) as winner of the election.

Omo-Agege had headed to the tribunal to challenge the election outcome.

In its ruling on Friday, the three-member tribunal headed by Justice C.H. Ahuchaogu dismissed the petition, saying it contained unsubstantiated allegations.

Responding, Omo-Agege asked his legal team to file an appeal against the tribunal judgement.

Omo-Agege said while he respected the decision of the tribunal, it is clear that it is flawed.

In a statement signed by Sunny Areh, his Media Aide, Omo-Agege said the flaws which the tribunal “failed to address” will be dispassionately evaluated at the Court of Appeal.

“Senator Omo-Agege said the Tribunal failed to reckon with the fundamental flaws in the March 18, 2023 governorship election that mortally rendered the declaration of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as the winner untenable.

“It is a no brainer that the Tribunal operated under a very challenging environment. It therefore ignored the unassailable evidence adduced to question the validity of lawful votes as declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

“I respect the decision of the Tribunal, but it is flawed. I have no doubt that these flaws which the Tribunal failed to address will be dispassionately evaluated at the Court of Appeal.

“I have, therefore, directed my legal team to immediately proceed to the Court of Appeal and continue with the fight to restore the sanctity of the people’s vote”, Senator Omo-Agege stated.

