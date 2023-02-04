PHOTOS: Fire razes shops in Yobe

A fire outbreak has destroyed shops in Damaturu, the state capital of Yobe, with goods worth millions of naira razed. Daily Trust gathered that the…

A fire outbreak has destroyed shops in Damaturu, the state capital of Yobe, with goods worth millions of naira razed.

Daily Trust gathered that the incident happened at Sabon Fegi quarters, near the residence of former governor of the state, Senator Ibrahim Gaidam.

An eyewitness, Ahmed Idris Ahmed, told Daily Trust that over 10 Shops were gutted by fire.

Naira crisis: Don’t set Nigeria on fire, Oluwo warns FG

New notes: Emefiele begs Nigerians to endure challenges.

“We woke up to the early morning fire today (Saturday). No fewer than 10 shops have been destroyed by this incident.

“The fire was triggered by electricity surge from one of the shops,” Ahmed said.

Daily Trust learnt that the affected shops contained fabrics, used clothes, shoes, provisions, and other items.

When contacted on the incident, the Public Relations Officer of the state Fire Service Mr Baba Muhammad Bello, promised to get back to our correspondent.