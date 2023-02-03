Naira crisis: Don’t set Nigeria on fire, Oluwo warns FG

The Oluwo of Iwoland, Oba Abdulrosheed Adewale Akanbi, on Friday asked the Federal Government to end the suffering inflicted on innocent citizens by the new…

The Oluwo of Iwoland, Oba Abdulrosheed Adewale Akanbi, on Friday asked the Federal Government to end the suffering inflicted on innocent citizens by the new naira scarcity.

The traditional ruler, in a statement by his press secretary, Alli Ibrahim, said the situation was capable of throwing the country into chaos.

He warned the government not to set the country on fire because of few politicians, but respect the dignity of every Nigerian and stop “punishing the masses”.

He said: “I’m afraid on the heightened tension invited by undue suffering on innocent Nigerians because of non availability of naira notes. There is no naira notes, both new and old in banks. As I’m, I have no cash on me. It has grounded almost all Nigerians”

“I’ve watched videos of many bank customers unleashing mayhem on banks and their members of staff. I saw customers beating one another in queues. I’ve equally seen children roaming and scavenging the street. They could not go to school because there is no cash (money) for food and transport. Or has the government opened accounts for these little children they can use to buy biscuits, candies etc?

“This approach is a pure demonstration of insensitivity to human feelings, outright manifestation of barbarism by the CBN governor and the federal government.

“The suffering induced by non-availability of money in banks is questionable at this critical time. President Muhammed Buhari, and the CBN governor owe us an explanation. The fuel scarcity is another touching pain. When will this last? February 25th is still far. Don’t set Nigeria on fire because you intend to punish few politicians

“In Iwo, there are over 4- commercial banks. Only one of them gave money this morning. The CBN chief who earlier claimed the availability of new naira notes in all banks should visit Iwo to disclaim my position. Only Lotus bank making difference.

“I call on Nigerians to maintain peace. We don’t have any other collective nation. Let’s keep calm, obey law and endure the moment. I will keep pushing until the authorities listen”.