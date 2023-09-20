PHOTOS: APC supporters await Kano Tribunal judgement outside demolished Daula Hotel

Some supporters of the Nasiru Gawuna, the All Progressives Congress (APC) gubernatorial candidate in the 2023 general elections in Kano State, have gathered outside Daula…

Some supporters of the Nasiru Gawuna, the All Progressives Congress (APC) gubernatorial candidate in the 2023 general elections in Kano State, have gathered outside Daula Hotel demolished by the Kano governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf.

APC is challenging the outcome of March 18 governorship election in the state in which the New Nigeria People Party (NNPP)’s Abba Kabir Yusuf was returned elected.

Kano state Commissioner of Police, Usaini Muhammed Gumel, had said the Kano Governorship Election Tribunal has allowed only people to access the court premises.

Daily Trust had reported how some journalists were barred from entering the court premises, saying only 10 of them will be allowed in.

LIVE: Kano Governorship Tribunal delivers Judgment

BREAKING: Only 50 people allowed into Kano tribunal venue – CP

See photos below of supporters outside the court:

Follow our liveblog to get updates on the judgment.

