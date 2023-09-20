BREAKING: Only 50 people allowed into Kano tribunal venue – CP

Kano state Commissioner of Police, Usaini Muhammed Gumel, has said only 50 people were given access into the court deciding over the petitions filed before…

Kano state Commissioner of Police, Usaini Muhammed Gumel, has said only 50 people were given access into the court deciding over the petitions filed before the Kano Governorship Election Tribunal.

Daily Trust reported how some journalists were barred from entering the court premises.

But speaking to Daily Trust at headquarters of the command in Kano on Wednesday, the CP said it is the tribunal that limited the number to enter the court.

According to him, “Since yesterday, we called the tribunal Secretary to hear arrangements for the sitting, where they informed us that only 50 people would be allowed in.

“The number includes the judges, lawyers of the two parties and their members, journalists and the media. So it is not the police that limited the number.”

He also said adequate security had been deployed all over the state to ensure peace during and after the judgement.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) is challenging the outcome of March 18 governorship election in the state in which the New Nigeria People Party (NNPP)’s Abba Kabir Yusuf was returned elected.

Follow our liveblog to get updates on the judgement.

