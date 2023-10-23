Supreme Court begins hearing of Atiku’s fresh evidence against Tinubu

The Supreme Court has commenced hearing of the application of Atiku Abubakar, Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), to file fresh evidence against…

The Supreme Court has commenced hearing of the application of Atiku Abubakar, Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), to file fresh evidence against President Bola Tinubu.

Tinubu, who contested the election under the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), was declared winner by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), but Atiku rejected the result and headed for the court.

The Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal had struck out Atiku’s petition and upheld Tinubu’s victory.

Dissatisfied, Atiku filed an appeal at the apex court, but also asked that he should be given the opportunity to file fresh evidence of forgery against Tinubu.

The PDP presidential candidate had alleged that Tinubu submitted forged documents to INEC.

Atiku predicated his plea on the grounds that presenting forged documents by any candidate, especially by one for the highest office in the land, is a grave constitutional issue that must not be encouraged.

But Tinubu kicked, arguing that the issue is a pre-election matter amongst others and subsequently prayed the court to deny the grant of the application.

While faulting Tinubu, Atiku submitted that issues of merit ought not to be determined or pronounced upon at the interlocutory stage.

Atiku also pointed out that the presentation of a forged certificate disqualifies a candidate for all time, no matter when presented.

A 7-member panel chaired by Justice John Okoro will determine whether or not Atiku can file additional evidence against Tinubu.

