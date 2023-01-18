Phone snatcher nabbed in Kubwa

A suspected phone snatcher was on Wednesday afternoon nabbed in Kubwa, a satellite town in Bwari Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). City…

A suspected phone snatcher was on Wednesday afternoon nabbed in Kubwa, a satellite town in Bwari Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

City & Crime learnt that the suspect successfully snatched a phone on December 15 last year from a shop at the popular Madam Edo junction in Kubwa.

A woman, who identified herself as Mama Chidera, told our reporter, “On December 15, he went to my son’s shop at Madam Edo junction here in Kubwa and snatched his Samsung phone and escaped in a waiting Okada.

“Then, today again, he came back there (opposite NYSC camp in Kubwa), just a stone throw from where he snatched my son’s phone.

“This time around, he stole four phones from two shops and wanted to escape, but he was caught.

“When he was caught, people recognised him as the same person that snatched my son’s phone last year.”

Our reporter, who was at the scene, observed that a few minutes after the suspect was nabbed, policemen from the Kubwa division arrived and took him away.

City & Crime reports that the suspect was found with wraps of substances believed to be Indian hemp.