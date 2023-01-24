Peter Obi: How I was attacked in Katsina

Presidential Candidate of Labour Party (LP), Mr. Peter Obi, has narrated how his campaign team was attacked in Katsina State. Obi’s team that has been…

Presidential Candidate of Labour Party (LP), Mr. Peter Obi, has narrated how his campaign team was attacked in Katsina State.

Obi’s team that has been on a state-to-state tour touched down in Katsina on Monday.

Daily Trust had reported how the Presidential Candidate wooed voters and promised to tackle insecurity if elected.

In a statement issued on his behalf, Diran Onifade, Head of Media, Obi/Datti Presidential Campaign Council, said, that the attack on Obi and his campaign team is condemnable.

“Our candidate had met with women in a townhall and then held a hugely successful Rally at the Muhammad Dikko Stadium. However, on his way to the airport, hoodlums attacked the car our candidate was riding in with heavy stones from his drivers’ side causing substantial damage to the vehicle.

“To the glory of God, Mr Obi and other occupants of the car were unhurt. Subsequently another set of thugs also threw stones outside the stadium which damaged several vehicles including that of our official stage crew,” Onifade said.

According to him, the two incidents taken together make the team to suspect that the attacks may have been premeditated at the behest of desperate politicians who had been deluding themselves with the false claim that they had the northwest in their pockets, but are now shocked by the show of force of the “Obidient movement” in the region.

While commending the people of Katsina who came out en masse to support their campaign on Monday, he urged security agencies to investigate the attacks to forestall future occurrences.