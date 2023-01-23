Obi woos Katsina voters, vows to address poverty, insecurity

The presidential candidate of Labour Party (LP), Mr Peter Obi, has promised to eradicate poverty and insecurity if elected. Speaking at the party’s presidential campaign…

The presidential candidate of Labour Party (LP), Mr Peter Obi, has promised to eradicate poverty and insecurity if elected.

Speaking at the party’s presidential campaign rally in Katsina yesterday, Obi said, “We have come with the promise of ending bloodshed and poverty and restoring peace in all parts of this country.”

He further said he would create job opportunities for a teeming number of unemployed youths to enable them to contribute positively to the development of society.

He said he has designed policies and programmes in all sectors to improve the living conditions of the citizens and move the country forward.

He, therefore, urged the electorate to vote massively for Labour Party candidates in the elections.

Earlier, at a town hall meeting with women supporters and students, mostly drawn from various universities in the state, Obi reiterated his commitment to building a new Nigeria where suffering will stop, poverty will be eliminated, and nobody will be in IDP camp.

“We want to build a Nigeria where there will be security of lives and property, nobody will be in IDP camp; your children will be secured, and they will be in school. I will seek your support for that.”