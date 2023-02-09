Peter Obi: A new Nigeria is possible if you vote for me

The Presidential Candidate of Labour Party (LP) Mr Peter Obi, and his running mate, Dr. Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed, have tasked Nigerians to hold them responsible…

The Presidential Candidate of Labour Party (LP) Mr Peter Obi, and his running mate, Dr. Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed, have tasked Nigerians to hold them responsible for a Nigeria they desire.

They made the call at the Labour Party Mega Rally on Thursday in Abuja.

Obi, who said the party would not give excuses but would create employment, end insecurity and establish a better Nigeria.

He said they would revolutionise governance and run an all-inclusive administration, carrying along all, including women, youths and persons with disabilities (PWDs).

Atiku will defeat Peter Obi in Anambra – Campaign DG

2023: Seun Kuti, Mr P of P-Square clash over Peter Obi

“Nigeria in the past 20 years have produced insecurity; Nigeria in the past 20 years have produced poverty and unemployment. We are offering you security and prosperity. We are going to fight insecurity.

“We will start with agrarian revolution, which will reduce the price of food, inflation will come down, then we will push it to industry, as they are manufacturing, they will employ labour.

“From there they will do export, exchange will stabilise, we have finished running everything, we are only awaiting execution. Give us power and you will see that a new Nigeria is possible,” Obi said.

The former Anambra State Governor also said that food would be in surplus and that no Nigerians would have no reason to be hungry again.

He said, “We will empower women and youths. We will unite Nigeria and in the next five years, you will be proud to be a Nigerian.”

He also said that the youths are the ones contesting this election through them and that they are only representing them.

Speaking earlier, Obi’s running mate, said it was time for citizens to take back their rights and that the LP was willing to help them so Nigerians can secure it if they can join hands with them.

He said the name Peter Obi stood for hope and that for eight years he was governor, he did not borrow money rather he left enough.

He said, “Anybody who tells you the security situation in the country has improved does not mean well for Nigeria. Peter Obi will unite Nigeria. We are coming to do things differently. Peter Obi is going to work for Nigeria. Vote for us come February 25 for a better Nigeria.”

The National Chairman of the LP, Julius Abure, commended the FCT residents for their show of love and support.

He said though a blessed country, Nigeria has been mismanaged by bad leaders and that Labour Party would reverse the negative trend and create a great country.