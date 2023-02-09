Atiku will defeat Peter Obi in Anambra – Campaign DG

Director General, Atiku-Okowa campaign council in Anambra State, Prof. Obiora Okonkwo, has boasted that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, will defeat…

Director General, Atiku-Okowa campaign council in Anambra State, Prof. Obiora Okonkwo, has boasted that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, will defeat the Labour Party (LP) stadard bearer, Peter Obi, in his home state come February 25, 2023.

Okonkwo in a statement issued by the Deputy Director of Media and Publicity for the Atiku-Okowa campaign in Anambra State, Uloka Chukwubuike, said “the fact” that Obi cannot win the election is gradually unfolding in the state and Nigeria.

He maintained that Atiku would most likely win convincingly in each of the local government areas of Anambra state.

Okonkwo further stated that the PDP candidate would defeat the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, in the state.

Okonkwo said that PDP had put all necessary efforts to market Atiku/Okowa victory in the state.

According to the statement, PDP has never lost presidential election in Anambra State since 1999 and it remained confident that the party would continue to win.

He said, “Of all the candidates in the race, Atiku Abubakar is more electable, credible, competent, reliable, experienced, and has the national appeal to garner the constitutionally required spread across majority states in the country.

“His promise of true federalism has appealed more to the Southeast. His policy proposals and manifestos have distinguished him as a problem solver and one with the political will to transform the misfortune of the country and rescue Nigeria.

“Aside from the promise of true federalism, Atiku Abubakar has a better chance of winning votes in Anambra and the Southeast than the other candidates given his age-old relationship with the people of those regions,” he said.

Okonkwo added that Tinubu was facing endless internal wrangling in the APC as a result of the APC-led government’s abysmal performance and wrong policies that had increased the suffering of Nigerians.

“It is evident that Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is unelectable on the platform of the APC. On the other hand, Peter Obi is not a candidate in the election, as it is a two-horse race between the PDP and the APC. Labour is unknown to the majority of Nigerians, with many seeing them as a pressure group; they lack the human and material resources to compete in a national election, with their candidate only known to the people of Agulu in the Anaocha Local Government Area of Anambra State and not to the entire Anambra population,” he stated.

According to him, the PDP has activated its grassroots structures across the 5720 polling units in the state and continued to advance its popularity and rural appeal, noting that no political party running for president in Anambra can boast of such a feat except the PDP.

He assured that the Atiku-Okowa administration would deliver on its promises of restructuring and devolution of powers to states and regions, among other things, to rescue and recover Nigeria.