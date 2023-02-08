2023: Seun Kuti, Mr P of P-Square clash over Peter Obi

As the 2023 elections draw near there is tension in the air, hence, two Nigerian music heavyweights, Seun Kuti and Peter Okoye of the P-Square…

As the 2023 elections draw near there is tension in the air, hence, two Nigerian music heavyweights, Seun Kuti and Peter Okoye of the P-Square group have taken to social media to trade words over the Labour Party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

The bone of contention stemmed from the fact that during In an interview with the online platform Mic On podcast hosted by Channels TV’s Seun Okinbaloye, Mr Kuti noted that only the people of Nigeria could save this country.

Seun Kuti who is one of the sons of the late legendary afrobeat pioneer, Fela Anikulapo Kuti, further stated that Peter Obi cannot save the country, as he tagged the LP’s presidential candidate as an opportunist. He said, “He hasn’t had the time because he started too late. You can’t be telling me that just because you lost PDP primaries 18 months before the election, you suddenly started a movement, and you have a plan for the country.

Supreme Court restrains FG from enforcing old notes deadline

JUST IN: INEC chairman briefs FEC 17 days to elections

No, that’s opportunism. And it’s not an opportunist that will deliver Nigeria—not jumping on Labour Party. The Labour Party has a socialist structure. Peter Obi is a capitalist. Where are they going?”

However, reacting to the saxophonist’s remark, Paul Okoye, known to be a staunch supporter of Peter Obi fired back saying that Seun Kuti has ‘just erased his father’s history’.

In a Twitter post, Okoye wrote, “Dude just keep quiet! So so disappointed! Dude just erased his fathers History! You said only the people of Nigeria can save Nigeria! Is PO and the rest candidates not the Nigerian people?…. SHAME! SHAME!! SHAME!!!”(sic)