29 abducted as kidnappers invade FCT village

2 housewives escape Kidnappers have abducted 29 residents, comprised of male adults, housewives and children at Yewuti village, hometown of the immediate past vice chairman…

2 housewives escape

Kidnappers have abducted 29 residents, comprised of male adults, housewives and children at Yewuti village, hometown of the immediate past vice chairman of Kwali Area Council, Alhaji Zubairu Jibrin Yewuti.

City & Crime learnt that two housewives, Mrs Zainab Umar and Mrs Aisha Zubairu, escaped from their abductors while being led into the bush.

Among those kidnapped were Idris Mohammed, Abdullahi Zubairu, Sani S. Magani, Peter Modu, Ibrahim Mamman, Yellow Abdulrasheed, Musa Suleiman, Simbiya Ishaku, Sumaiya Ibrahim, Muktari Yunusa and Mohammed Yeluwa and Rahmat Shagari.

Other victims included, Sumaiya Abubakar Yelwa, Mohammed Yelwa, Maimuna Muhammad, Hussaini Ya Nda Agyana, Hamza Ibrahim, Lantana Yunusa, Nabila Agyana, Rufai Salihu, Nafisa Aminu, Kasimu Adamu, Abako Adamu, Abdulyakin Aliyu, Lukman Aliyu, Rahina Audu, Abdulrazak Usman, Sadiya Usman, Darius Samuel and Japheth Osu.

A resident of Yewuti, who escaped through the ceiling, Shuaibu Ndako, who confirmed the incident when our reporter visited the community on Tuesday, said the incident happened around 1am on Tuesday when the kidnappers, in their large numbers, invaded the community.

He said the kidnappers, who divided themselves into groups, went to eight houses amid sporadic shooting and whisked away residents, including children and housewives into the bush.

“It is God that saved me. When I first heard banging on my door, I quietly peeped through the window and saw that they were kidnappers. So I climbed into the ceiling and hid there,” he said.

He said two children and two women were kidnapped in his house before the kidnappers proceeded to the next house after forcing the door open.

The immediate vice chairman of the council, Alhaji Zubairu Jibrin Yewuti, who spoke with our reporter in the village, said his younger brother, Idris and two of his elder brothers’ wives and a child were kidnapped in his family’s residence.

He said the kidnappers, who operated from 1am till 3am, invaded over eight houses and whisked away 29 residents, who comprised of women, men and children.

He said two housewives managed to escape from their abductors while being led along with other victims into the bush.

The Etsu Abawa of Yewuti, Alhaji Isyaku Yakubu Yewuti, also confirmed that 29 of his subjects were abducted.

He said two people who sustained bullet wounds were taken to a private hospital in Kwali.

The monarch, who said the entire community was terrified by sporadic gunshots by the kidnappers, appealed to relevant security agents to come to his aid in rescuing the abducted victims.

City & Crime observed as relatives and family members from neighbouring Awawa village, Abaji town, and Wako trooped into the community to sympathise with the families of those abducted. Hunters, vigilantes, and police were also seen in three Hilux vans combing the bushes around the community.

There was no official response from the spokeswoman of the FCT police command, DSP Adeh Josephine, on the latest kidnapping incident as of the time of filing the report.