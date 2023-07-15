Pet project: First Lady seeks govs’ wives’ support

The First Lady, Sen. Oluremi Tinubu, has said she will require the support of the wives of the state governors to reach every nook and…

She stated this Friday in her office at a meeting with the wives of the 36 state governors to formally introduce and acquaint them with the objectives and mission of her pet project, Renewed Hope Initiative (RHI).

Mrs Tinubu in a statement by her spokesperson, Busola Kukoyi, said “looking at the past can most assuredly chart a path for the present and future and this can best be done collectively for better and more sustainable impact.”

She assured the governors’ wives that the RHI will in no way interfere with their personal programmes and projects, adding that she believes that support from them would be impactful.

“I wish to remind each of us that the exalted positions we are in today should be seen as an opportunity to impact more meaningfully, not only in the lives of people in your states but Nigeria as a whole,” she said.

The First Lady congratulated the wives of the governors on the successful conduct of the 2023 elections which brought their husbands to office and reminded them that it was time to keep promises made during the elections.

Speaking, wife of Kwara State governor, Amb. Olufolake Abdulrazak, assured of the willingness and commitment of the wives of the governors to support the project.

