Niger Republic’s community honours Buni with traditional title

Peace Ambassadors of Abzinawa Damagaram, Zeinder, Niger Republic, have honoured Yobe State governor, Mai Mala Buni, with a traditional title of “Sarkin Yakin Zaman lafiya” for Nigeria and Niger Republic.

The leader of the delegation, Abdullahi Ibrahim, said the title was in recognition of Governor Buni’s efforts in promotion of peace and peaceful coexistence among Nigeria and Niger communities.

“We found it necessary to recognise you with this title in view of the peaceful coexistence and infrastructural development in the border communities which are also enjoyed by communities in Niger Republic.

“Your strides in healthcare delivery, road network, and economic development to your people are being enjoyed by our communities in Niger Republic,” he said.

Governor Buni promised to continue promoting peace between the two countries.

“We are brothers who were divided by the colonial boundaries and that should not make us enemies.

“I will continue to encourage peaceful coexistence among our communities and countries,” he said.

