People have turned my DM to Bank of Industry — Chinedu Ikedieze

Popular Nigerian movie star, Chinedu Ikedieze fondly known as Aki, has appealed to people not to view him as a cash cow. According to the…

Popular Nigerian movie star, Chinedu Ikedieze fondly known as Aki, has appealed to people not to view him as a cash cow. According to the filmmaker, he noted that the Direct Message section of his social media accounts can be likened to the requests received by the Bank of Industry.

While appealing to the requests he receives from online followers via his verified Instagram account, the ace actor noted that the cash crunch that has hit the country is affecting everyone.

He said in parts speaking in pidgin and English, “Guys, I dey vex o. I am not happy. This thing is getting out of hand. How can you people turn my DM to bank of industry? If I open my DM every time all I see is ‘oga, bros please…please… please…’ Jesus! It is too much. The way you guys dey beg this thing na like say we no get responsibility.

Hilda Baci cooks to raise N1m for widow

Nollywood actress knocks veteran colleagues over ‘online begging’

“If I start to share the money like that, guys, it will finish. Imagine someone was begging me for $35, 000. That is how much in naira? Approximately 20-something million. Another one asked me for $12, 000 that he wants to open a shop.

“The problem is that it is not just Nigerians. You guys have made it look like we have this money packed somewhere. Like it is a must that we cater for your needs; No! It is not a must. This economic crunch is biting everybody.” (sic)

See the video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝗖𝗵𝗶𝗻𝗲𝗱𝘂 𝗜𝗸𝗲𝗱𝗶𝗲𝘇𝗲, 𝗠𝗙𝗥 (@chineduikedieze)

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Learn How to Relocate to Canada & Become a Permanent Resident With Your Family. No Need for IELTS & Agent Wahala. Click to Learn More

I Made N1 Million Naira Monthly Using this WhatsApp Marketing Strategy. Follow My Steps & Make More Sales. Click to Learn More

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...