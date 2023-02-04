People are after Tinubu’s money — Babachir Lawal

A former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) Babachir Lawal, has said that people are after the money of the presidential candidate of…

A former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) Babachir Lawal, has said that people are after the money of the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Babachir Lawal stated this during an interview on Channels TV’s Politics Today.

He was reacting to Governor Nasir El-Rufai’s recent comment on the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP)Peter Obi.

El-Rufai said Peter Obi cannot win the election despite the opinion polls placing him ahead of other presidential candidates in the election.

Babachir Lawal said, “Naturally for every politician that is contesting for an election he thinks that he will win. That is why he is contesting. But we have come to a point where people are living under a delusion; they don’t want to see facts and accept them as facts.

“Like my friend Bola for obvious reasons he has a lot of money. He has been pumping in and people are after that money. They continue to feed him with what he wants to hear. The man said that his life ambition is to be president. He will accept any information that will reinforce that ambition. So they create a sense of delusion. So they are the only persons seeing the results.”