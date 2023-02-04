Naira crisis: Hoodlums plotting attacks on banks in Kwara – Police

The police say they have uncovered plots by some hoodlums to attack commercial banks in Kwara State as a result of the hardship trailing the…

The police say they have uncovered plots by some hoodlums to attack commercial banks in Kwara State as a result of the hardship trailing the new naira policy of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

The spokesman for the Kwara State Police Command, SP Ajayi Okasanmi, disclosed this in a statement on Saturday.

According to him, “Intelligence available to the command showed that hoodlums have perfected plans to replicate the lawlessness that was unleashed on some banks in some states in the country, owing to the crisis emanating from the naira notes swap.”

New notes: Emefiele begs Nigerians to endure challenges

New Notes: CBN is wicked, my people are suffering – Zulum

“While the government is doing all within its power to normalise the situation, the command wishes to assure the good people of Kwara State of its capacity to deal ruthlessly with any lawbreaker. Criminals are therefore advised to shelve any such dastardly idea,” he added.

Okasanmi said the Commissioner of Police, Paul Odama, had ordered aggressive patrols of commercial banks and other financial facilities across the state.

“Criminal elements in the state should change their minds as anyone arrested would be met with heavy consequences,” he said.