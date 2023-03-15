Pensioners vs FG: Court fixes May 19 for judgement

The National Industrial Court in Abuja Tuesday fixed May 19 for judgment in a suit by aggrieved retirees from the six geo-political zones of the…

The National Industrial Court in Abuja Tuesday fixed May 19 for judgment in a suit by aggrieved retirees from the six geo-political zones of the country challenging the federal government’s alleged discrimination in the implementation of the pension policy.

Justice Osatohanmwen Obaseki-Osaghae fixed the date after counsel to various parties adopted their processes and arguments in the matter.

Earlier during the proceedings, the court granted a motion by the counsel to the retirees, Emmanuel Omonuwa, seeking leave of court to file additional facts on oath by the claimants.

The judge dismissed the objection to the admissibility of the additional facts by the defendants and held that they were meant to bring to the notice of the court that the pensioners were in the service of the states before they retired.

She held that granting the motion of the claimants for additional facts would not over reach any of the defendants as claimed in the objection.

The retirees are challenging the alleged refusal of the government to review their pensions upward in line with the provisions of Section 173 of the 1999 Constitution.

In the suit marked NICN/ABJ/CS/1310/2022, instituted on their behalf by Chief Chiezonu Okpoko (SAN), the retirees are asking the court to determine the legality and applicability of Section 173 of the 1999 Constitution, Pension Acts of 2004 and 2014 and circulars issued by the federal government agencies relating to pension implementations.