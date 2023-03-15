✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
NIGERIA DAILY: ‘How I Stayed Happily Married For 54 Years’- 75-Year-Old Woman Reveals Golden Secret

Women's History Month is a celebration of women's contributions to history, culture and society.

Women’s History Month is a celebration of women’s contributions to history, culture and society.

It is celebrated every year from 1st to 31st of march. So, it is safe to say we are still in the spirit of celebrating spectacular women.

In this special episode of Nigeria Daily, we look at the life and time of a 75-year-old woman, who maintained a happy marriage for 54 years, and made huge impact in her community as well.

