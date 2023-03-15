NIGERIA DAILY: ‘How I Stayed Happily Married For 54 Years’- 75-Year-Old Woman Reveals Golden Secret

Download here Women’s History Month is a celebration of women’s contributions to history, culture and society. NIGERIA DAILY: The Actual Cause…

Women’s History Month is a celebration of women’s contributions to history, culture and society.

It is celebrated every year from 1st to 31st of march. So, it is safe to say we are still in the spirit of celebrating spectacular women.

In this special episode of Nigeria Daily, we look at the life and time of a 75-year-old woman, who maintained a happy marriage for 54 years, and made huge impact in her community as well.