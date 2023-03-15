FG mobilises for Benin-Auchi-Okene Expressway

The Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, has assured the people of Edo State of early completion of the Benin-Auchi-Okene Expressway. He gave the…

He gave the assurance at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Monday in his discussion with the senator-elect representing Edo Central, Monday Okpebholo.

Okpebholo was at the Villa for a meeting the National Working Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) held with the party’s National Assembly members-elect.

Fashola, who said President Muhammadu Buhari had released funds to the contractors for the project, added that palliatives works would soon start at the Irrua-Ekpoma failed section of the road to allay motorists’ fears ahead of the rainy season.

Okpebholo described the assurance by Fashola as a sign of “the good things to come for the people of Esanland from APC and the incoming government of the president-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.”

He said he had, during his election campaign, informed his constituents that he was working very hard with the Federal Government to bring succour to Esanland over the deplorable condition of roads, especially the expressway which had caused the people of his area untold hardship.