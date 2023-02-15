PDP snubs Makinde, constitutes Presidential campaign Council in Oyo

The crisis rocking the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) took a new twist on Wednesday as the Presidential Campaign Council inaugurated a committee in Oyo State,…

The crisis rocking the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) took a new twist on Wednesday as the Presidential Campaign Council inaugurated a committee in Oyo State, excluding Governor Seyi Makinde, a member of the G-5.

The G-5 comprises governors opposed to the leadership of the party. They had distanced themselves from the campaign of Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate, giving the resignation of Senator Iyioricha Ayu as PDP chairman as a condition to work for Atiku.

Led by Governor Nyesom Wike, other members of the G-5 are Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu), Samuel Ortom (Benue), Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia) and Makinde.

In a statement on Wednesday, the Director-General of the PCO and Governor of Sokoto state, Rt. Hon. Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, said the Oyo-PCC was put together after wide and extensive consultation with all stakeholders.

Tambuwal urged the members of the committee to justify the confidence reposed in them by the Presidential Candidate and other stakeholders by working for the success of the party at the polls.

The Sokoto state Governor named Senator Hosea Agboola, Chairman, Vice Chairman – Alh. Hazeem Gbolarunmi, Director – Hon. Moroof Akinwande, Deputy Director Media and Publicity – Hon. Femi Josiah.

PDP using my pictures for campaign posters – Kebbi dep gov

Lagos PDP to petition DSS, others over attacks

Also part of the committee are deputy Director Field Operation – Hon. Aborode Majekodunmi, deputy Director Research and Strategy – Hon. Musah Abdulwasil.

Deputy Director Volunteer Groups – Mrs. Kemi Alabi, Deputy Director Finance – Rt. Hon. Adeolu Adeleke

Deputy Director Election Management – Hon. Nureni Adisa and Deputy Director Documentation /Reporting – Hon. Sumbo Owolabi among others.

The DG Campaign said “it is therefore, the wish of our Presidential Candidate, H.E. Atiku Abubakar, GCON, and that of the entire PDP Family that your contribution to the overall success of the assignment of the Council will justify the confidence reposed in each of you by the Leadership of our Great Party.”