Lagos PDP to petition DSS, others over attacks

The Lagos State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the JandorFunke Campaign Council have concluded plans to petition the Department of State Services (DSS) and other security agencies over attacks on its supporters in Lagos Island and other parts of the state.

The party also vowed not to succumb to intimidation and harassment of its supporters, saying those found guilty would not go scot-free.

The Director of Strategy of the Jandor Campaign Council, Hon Niyi Adam, disclosed this yesterday after supporters of the party briefed a team from the council and party secretariat over alleged destruction of their property by supporters of the ruling party.

A video had emerged of some PDP supporters calling for help and appealing to the security agencies to come to their aid, saying their lives were being threatened for supporting the PDP in Lagos Island.

But the ruling APC, through its Publicity Secretary, Seye Oladejo, exonerated his party of the attacks on the opposition, saying the party had no cause to attack the opposition as it was sure of emerging victorious in all the elections.

A team from the State Working Committee of the PDP and the campaign team of governorship candidate, Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran, popularly known as Jandor, paid a solidarity visit to the Oke-Popo area of Lagos Island to sympathise with the victims and assure them of their safety and security ahead of the forthcoming elections.

Adam said no amount of intimidation and harassment would stop the victory of the PDP in the coming elections.