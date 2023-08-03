PDP mocks APC Over emergence of Ganduje as National Chairman

The main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has berated the All Progressives Congress (APC) for choosing the "ethically challenged"...

The main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has berated the All Progressives Congress (APC) for choosing the “ethically challenged” former Governor of Kano State, Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje, as its National Chairman.

PDP in a statement in Abuja on Thursday said the choice of Ganduje by the APC as its National Chairman, in spite of the alleged corruption and bribery allegations against him in the public domain confirms that the APC is a “cesspit of corruption and a haven for thieves, bribe takers and treasury looters.”

The statement signed by Hon. Debo Ologunagba, National Publicity Secretary of the party disclosed that by appointing Ganduje, “notoriously referred to as “Gandola” by Nigerians over the infamous video of him stuffing his gown with US Dollar notes as bribe allegedly from a contractor, while serving as Governor of Kano State, further validates that the APC is a putrid Party of embezzlers and charlatans.

“It also underscores APC’s impunity and insensitivity to the demands of honesty, integrity and moral rectitude required of public office holders.”

“The PDP invites Nigerians to note that only last month, a forensic analysis by the Kano State Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission (PCACC) confirmed that the content of the 2017 “Gandollar” viral video was not doctored.

“It speaks volume of the APC under Senator Bola Tinubu that Ganduje, who should ordinarily be under prosecution by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for alleged bribery is rather crowned and rewarded with the position of the APC National Chairman.”

The party also describes the assertion by Ganduje that he will “hit the ground running” to ensure the victory of his Party in the forthcoming governorship elections in Kogi, Imo and Bayelsa as a pathetic day-dreaming.

“The PDP also reminds Ganduje of how he was humiliated by Nigerians and failed woefully as Co-Chairman of APC National Campaign Council for the July 2022 Osun State Governorship election, which was overwhelmingly won by the PDP. Indeed, a worse crushing defeat awaits Ganduje and his Party, the APC, in the November 11, 2023 Governorship elections in Bayelsa, Kogi and Imo States,” the PDP said.

