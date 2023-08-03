Are you a carpenter, plumber or welder? Here’s an opportunity to move to Canada

Canada has extend invitation to skilled workers including carpenters, plumbers and welders from some countries including Nigeria....

Canada has extend invitation to skilled workers, including carpenters, plumbers and welders from Nigeria and a few other countries.

In a statement, the Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC), said the country has opened a immigration pathway for skilled workers with specific expertise in carpentry, plumbing and welding.

Canadian authorities said by prioritising the invitation of skilled newcomers with experience in the trades, the country aims to meet the increasing demand for talent and fill key positions that contribute to the nation’s economic growth and advancement.

Marc Miller, minister of IRCC, said it is absolutely critical to address the shortage of skilled trades workers in our country, and part of the solution is helping the construction sector find and maintain the workers it needs.

The statement said, “Canada’s Express Entry (EE) system is now tailored to provide a streamlined and efficient pathway for individuals with expertise in critical fields.

“These category-based selection rounds will continue throughout the year, alongside general invitation rounds, and more details will be announced in the coming weeks.

“This round of category-based selection recognizes these skilled trades’ workers as essential, and I look forward to welcoming more of these talented individuals to Canada.”

However, according to lawyers at First Immigration Law Firm based in Canada, there are different ways for professionals and workers to qualify for a Canada immigration permanent resident visa.

They said, “The most prominent option is through Express Entry, which is Canada’s main pathway for economic class skilled workers. Your best bet to be eligible under the entry is to meet the requirements of either the Federal Skilled Worker Program or Canadian Experience Class.”

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...