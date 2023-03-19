PDP fails as APC wins 23 assembly seats in Ekiti

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has won 23 seats in the Ekiti State House of Assembly election held on Saturday. Social Democratic Party (SDP) won…

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has won 23 seats in the Ekiti State House of Assembly election held on Saturday.

Social Democratic Party (SDP) won two seats in Ekiti East 1 and Ise/Orin constituency, while the seat in Ido/Osi 1 is inconclusive.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has not won any seat according to the results released by Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Sunday.

The results were released by Mr. Temitope Akanmu, the Head of Voters Education and Publicity on behalf of the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Prof. Ayobami Salami.

INEC said the Ido/Osi state constituency 1 is inconclusive due to the margin of lead and there is a need for a supplementary election to be held in three polling units before a winner could emerge.

“This was born out if violence, disruption of voting process in PU 003, PU 012 and PU 014 in Ward 01,” the commission added.