Troops repel ISWAP attack on Zulum’s town

An early morning attack by suspected Islamic State of West Africa Provinces (ISWAP) fighters was repelled by troops of operation Hadin Kai in Mafa, Mafa Local Government Area of Borno State, Daily Trust learnt.

According to sources, the ISWAP drove trucks and motorcycles shooting sporadically but a swift response from the gallant troops repelled them.

“The failed attack was around 3am. They tried to penetrate Mafa town but our gallant troops quickly responded and abrogate them,” a source said.

A resident of the town, Kamar Dawud, who alerted the CSOs platform said that God is sufficient for the people as the attackers were repelled, adding that “the situation is getting better, Alhamdulillah.”

Another resident, Mohammed Tahir, told Daily Trust, “We are happy that the Almighty Allah gave us and our gallant troop’s victory over the enemy of peace, Boko Haram and their agents.

“Thousands of people came out to celebrate the victory of the troops along with our amiable governor, Prof Babagana Zulum,” Mohammed said.

This was coming less than 24 hours after the Borno Governor Babagana Zulum was in the town to cast his vote at his polling unit 001 Ajari Ward in Mafa, the headquarters of LGA.

Similarly, other sources said the ISWAP stormed the town in gun trucks and motorcycles in an attempt to attack the military formation and INEC Collation Centre at about 2am.

Collaborating on the account, Zagazola Makama, a security analyst and counter insurgency expert in the Lake Chad region, said the terrorists met their Waterloo when the troops engaged them in superior gunfire killing several of them on the spot.

He said Air Task Force fighter jets dispatched to the scene forced the terrorists to flee, adding that two Hilux trucks and several weapons were recovered from the terrorists.