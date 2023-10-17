PDP can’t force Akeredolu to come out – Gov’s aide

Doyin Adebowale, an aide to Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, has said that the Peoples Democratic Party in Ondo State cannot force the governor to come out.…

Doyin Adebowale stated this during an interview on Channels TV’s Politics Today.

On Tuesday, protesters from the opposition party gave Akeredolu 24-hour ultimatum to address the people of the state and return to his office in three days.

When asked why Akeredolu had not been in his office for days, Adebowale said that the PDP cannot force the governor to show his face.

He said, “The so-called youth of the PDP think they have the right to move to the street and protest against the ruling APC. And they want to him (Akeredolu) to come out. For what? To address you at the PDP secretariat. They just want the security agencies to allow them to come onto the street. Where is this done?”

However, Adebowale said that Akeredolu was very much in charge, saying that APC stakeholders saw him during their recent visit to the state.

“The nature of my job requires me to see him physically, not to discuss on the phone. I see. Those with good intentions are correct, But for mischief makers that is not correct. That is why security agencies refused to allow them to move onto the street. If the APC youth come out what will have happened. Akeredolu is very much in charge.”

