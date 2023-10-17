5 Things To Know About ex-Jigawa Attorney General Who is New ICPC Chairman

President Bola Tinubu, on Tuesday, appointed Dr. Musa Adamu Aliyu as chairman of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC). Special Adviser…

President Bola Tinubu, on Tuesday, appointed Dr. Musa Adamu Aliyu as chairman of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC).

Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Chief Ajuri Ngelale, announced the appointment in a statement on Tuesday.

Aliyu is expected to assume duty upon confirmation by the senate.

Below are five things to know about the new ICPC boss:

– Aliyu hails from Birnin Kudu Local Government Area of Jigawa State.

– He holds a Bachelors, Masters and Doctorate degrees in Law.

– He served the NBA Kano Branch in various capacities. He is a former Vice-Chairman of the NBA, Kano Branch in 2016 – 2017; Chairman Human Rights Committee of the NBA Kano Branch, 2016 – 2017; Secretary of the Continuing Legal Education Committee in 2014 – 2016 and member of the Anti-Corruption Committee, of the branch in 2012 – 2014.

-He was appointed Attorney General of Jigawa State in September 2019

– He was also named as a Senior Advocate of Nigeria-designate in October 2023.

