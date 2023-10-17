Nasarawa: PDP guber candidate tackles Gov. Sule over appeal against tribunal verdict

Governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Nasarawa State, David Ombugadu, has criticised Governor Abdullahi Sule’s “late-night” appeal against the tribunal verdict. The…

Governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Nasarawa State, David Ombugadu, has criticised Governor Abdullahi Sule’s “late-night” appeal against the tribunal verdict.

The tribunal had nullified the governor’s election victory, citing substantial evidence of irregularities during the polls.

In a statement signed by the Director Media and Publicity Ombugadu Campaign Organization, Mike Omeri, Ombugadu expressed dismay over Governor Sule’s sudden actions, questioning the timing and motive behind the appeal.

“The Ombugadu Campaign Organization is deeply concerned by the recent actions of Governor AA Sule, who filed his appeal challenging the verdict of the Election Tribunal that sacked him from office at 10 pm on Sunday night.

“This untimely and unusual filing appears to be a deliberate attempt to frustrate our candidate, Hon. David Ombugadu, who was declared the winner of the March 2023 governorship election in Nasarawa State by the tribunal. Clearly, the hidden motive was to prevent him from filing a notice of cross-appeal in a timely manner prescribed by law.

“The timing of Governor Sule’s appeal filing raises questions about transparency, fair play, search for justice, and respect for due process. This further underscores the uncanny way through which they want to win at all cost, not minding the attendant chaos such might cause.

“Dr. Ombugadu has stated in several fora that his ambition is not worth the flow of blood of any common man, woman, or child as well as the destruction of properties.

“The late night weekend timing also suggests a lack of willingness to engage in a fair and open legal determination of the matter in issue. It is our belief that justice should not only be done but should also be seen to be done for our people and our democracy.

“Witches, wizards, and robbers will only operate mostly in the cover of darkness when people are asleep. They changed the results of Gayam and Ciroma Wards in Lafia between 2am and 3am on Monday, 20 March 2023, announced the results in similar manner and now this,” the statement read in part.

He, therefore, called on all relevant authorities, including the judiciary, to ensure that the legal process is not manipulated or delayed for political purposes.

He also urged all stakeholders, including Governor Sule, to respect the principles of fairness, transparency, and the rule of law in this electoral matter.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...