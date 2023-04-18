PDP: APC shopping for motion to stop declaration of Adamawa results

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has alleged that the All Progressives Congress (APC) is presently searching for an ex parte motion to stop the Independent…

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has alleged that the All Progressives Congress (APC) is presently searching for an ex parte motion to stop the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) from further declaration of the Adamawa State Governorship election.

Addressing a press conference at the party headquarters in Abuja on Tuesday, acting National Chairman of the party, Ambassador Umar Damagum, called on INEC to immediately ask the Returning Officer Professor Muhammed Melee to conclude the process.

INEC asks IGP to probe, prosecute Adamawa REC

Adamawa gov’ship: Be wary of actors bent on legitimizing illegality, CDD tells judiciary

He also described the action by Hudu Yunusa Ari as a civilian coup aimed at installing an illegal government in Adamawa.

Damagum flanked by other members of the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party said, “We heard APC is shopping for a court order to stop further declaration of the results. We are asking INEC to immediately declare Governor Fintiri who is the rightful winner of the election.

“We don’t know weather this is intentional or in collaboration with INEC, but we will soon see how it pan out. The delay in the declaration is heightening tension in Adamawa and capable of leading to a breakdown of law and order.

“We restate our demand that INEC should immediately hand over Hudu to the police for investigation and prosecution.”