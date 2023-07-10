PCC begins probe of airlines over flight delays, baggage loss, others

The Public Complaints Commission (PCC) has begun an investigation into the aviation industry following incessant complaints lodged by travellers. Some of the complaints include…

Some of the complaints include delayed flights, loss of baggage, cancellation of flights, damaged luggage, refusal to compensate or refund money paid, and lack of proper communication among others.

Chief Commissioner of PCC, Abimbola Ayo-Yusuf, while expressing displeasure with the increasing number of complaints, had directed that a “systemic investigation” be conducted.

As part of the investigation, a case conference for all the airlines and the regulatory authorities in the aviation industry for deliberation on the complaints, started last Wednesday, at the commission’s headquarters in Abuja.

Some of the operating airlines already invited are Air Peace, Arik Airline, Green Africa Airline and Value Jet Airline, among others.

As part of the ongoing investigation, a team led by the PCC commissioner representing Ekiti State, Olukayode Bamisile, and the management staff of the commission was on an on-the-spot investigation to the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja last Friday for firsthand information on the operations at the airport.

Bamisile said reports from the investigation would be made available to the appropriate authorities for further necessary steps.

FAAN, the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) and other airline operators have been invited to attend the case conference next week.

