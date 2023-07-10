Alia condemns killings in Benue

Governor Hyacinth Alia of Benue State on Sunday condemned the killing of villagers in Ukum Local Government Area of the state....

Governor Hyacinth Alia of Benue State on Sunday condemned the killing of villagers in Ukum Local Government Area of the state.

Our correspondent reported that at least 24 people were killed at Akpuuna village in Mbaterem, Ukum LGA by local bandits.

The governor through his Chief Press Secretary, Tersoo Kula, expressed disappointment over the development.

He called on security agents to arrest those behind the unlawful act and bring them to book just as he sent words of condolence to those whose loved ones were killed in the attack and prayed to God to comfort them.

The governor however urged for calm and advised the people of Sankera to assist security agencies with useful information that will help quell insecurity in the area.

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Learn How to Relocate to Canada & Become a Permanent Resident With Your Family. No Need for IELTS & Agent Wahala. Click to Learn More

I Made N1 Million Naira Monthly Using this WhatsApp Marketing Strategy. Follow My Steps & Make More Sales. Click to Learn More

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...