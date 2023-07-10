Gov orders arrest of Ekiti APC chairman’s kidnappers

The governor of Ekiti State, Mr. Biodun Oyebanji, has called on the police, the Department of State Services (DSS) and the Amotekun Corps...

Oyebanji said Omotoso should not only be rescued unscathed but that the perpetrators of the dastardly act be nabbed and made to face the full weight of the laws.

The former commissioner, Omotoso, and two others were abducted by gunmen along Agbado-Imesi road on Saturday and whisked to an unknown destination by gunmen.

According to information from family members, Omotoso was said to have earlier attended a wedding at Ikare Akoko in Ondo State and was returning to Ado Ekiti when the gunmen struck.

Oyebanji, represented by his Deputy, Mrs Monisade Afuye, gave the directive yesterday when he visited Omotoso’s family at Imesi Ekiti, in Ayekire Local Government Area of the state to sympathise with them on the devastating incident.

He assured that the state forest reserves extending from Agbado-Imesi-Ise would be resuscitated and put to use to dislodge those using the area as hideout.

