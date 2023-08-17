Patoranking shares pictures with his daughters

Iconic dancehall singer Patrick Okorie popularly known as Patoranking has shared some heart-warming pictures of him and his daughters. The singer shared the photographs via…

Iconic dancehall singer Patrick Okorie popularly known as Patoranking has shared some heart-warming pictures of him and his daughters. The singer shared the photographs via his verified Instagram account.

In the pictures, the singer and his baby girls looked pleasant in their all-white ensemble, as they posed for the camera.

Patoranking started his music career doing underground collaborations, with artists such as XProject, Konga, Slam and Reggie Rockstone.

He signed a record deal with K-Solo’s Igberaga Records in 2010, releasing “Up in D Club” under the outfit. Patoranking became a protégé of Dem Mama Records after collaborating with Timaya on his song “Alubarika”.

In February 2014, he signed a record deal with Foston Musik and released “Girlie O”, a single that put him in the limelight. On 9 February 2015, Patoranking announced on Instagram that he signed a distribution deal with VP Records.

See pictures below:

